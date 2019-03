China-Europe freight train for cross-border e-commerce leaves for Liege of Belgium

The China-Europe freight train for cross-border e-commerce waits to depart from Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, March 2, 2019. The train, named "Cainiao", left Zhengzhou for Liege of Belgium on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on March 2, 2019 shows the China-Europe freight train for cross-border e-commerce departing from Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The train, named "Cainiao", left Zhengzhou for Liege of Belgium on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on March 2, 2019 shows the China-Europe freight train for cross-border e-commerce departing from Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The train, named "Cainiao", left Zhengzhou for Liege of Belgium on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li An)

