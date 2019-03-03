People busy harvesting oranges in SW China's Guizhou

A villager picks oranges at Wangling Village of Zhongcheng Township in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2019. People are busy harvesting oranges in Rongjiang County. Rongjiang has been committed to developing fruit planting industry as a way to boost people's income. (Xinhua/Liu Jinyin)

A villager arranges oranges at Wangling Village of Zhongcheng Township in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2019. People are busy harvesting oranges in Rongjiang County. Rongjiang has been committed to developing fruit planting industry as a way to boost people's income. (Xinhua/Jiang Zuoxian)

A villager picks oranges at Wangling Village of Zhongcheng Township in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2019. People are busy harvesting oranges in Rongjiang County. Rongjiang has been committed to developing fruit planting industry as a way to boost people's income. (Xinhua/Liu Jinyin)

Villagers arrange oranges at Wangling Village of Zhongcheng Township in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2019. People are busy harvesting oranges in Rongjiang County. Rongjiang has been committed to developing fruit planting industry as a way to boost people's income. (Xinhua/Jiang Zuoxian)

Villagers convey oranges at Wangling Village of Zhongcheng Township in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2019. People are busy harvesting oranges in Rongjiang County. Rongjiang has been committed to developing fruit planting industry as a way to boost people's income. (Xinhua/Jiang Zuoxian)