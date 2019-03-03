Figurines presenting people transporting foreign goods are displayed at the Quanzhou Maritime Museum in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2019. Quanzhou is home to a variety of historical relics related to ancient Maritime Silk Road as the city was an important port along the route. The Quanzhou Maritime Museum showcases Chinese maritime culture in ancient times through its comprehensive and valuable display of historical relics originated from economic and cultural exchanges in overseas transportation along the ancient Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows a double-eared vase of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) displayed at the Quanzhou Maritime Museum in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows the outside view of the Quanzhou Maritime Museum in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A visitor looks at a model of an ancient vessel displayed at the Quanzhou Maritime Museum in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)