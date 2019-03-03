Job fairs held across China

Applicants look for job opportunities at a job fair in Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 2, 2019. Some 10,000 positions were offered by over 140 enterprises at the job fair. (Xinhua/Jiang Xiaopeng)

Applicants look for job opportunities at a job fair in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2019. Some 10,000 positions were offered by over 200 enterprises at the job fair. (Xinhua/Kong Debin)

Applicants look for job opportunities at a job fair in Yingzhou District of Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, March 2, 2019. Some 3,000 positions were offered by over 150 enterprises at the job fair. (Xinhua/Dai Wenxue)

Applicants look for job opportunities at a job fair in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2019. Some 7,000 positions were offered by over 170 enterprises at the job fair. (Xinhua/Chen Zhangkun)

Job hunters attend an interview at a job fair in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 2, 2019. A job fair kicked off here on Saturday which provided more than 4,000 vacancies. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Job hunters look for job opportunities at a job fair in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 2, 2019. A job fair kicked off here on Saturday which provided more than 4,000 vacancies. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Job hunters look for job opportunities at a job fair in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 2, 2019. A job fair kicked off here on Saturday which provided more than 4,000 vacancies. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Job hunters attend a job fair in Qujiang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2019. Some 15,000 positions were offered by more than 300 enterprises at the job fair. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Job hunters attend a job fair in Qujiang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2019. Some 15,000 positions were offered by more than 300 enterprises at the job fair. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A job hunter sitting in front of a booth checks information at a job fair in Qujiang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2019. Some 15,000 positions were offered by more than 300 enterprises at the job fair. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)