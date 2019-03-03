Russia says ready to consult with U.S. on Venezuela based on UN Charter

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/3 11:39:42





According to a statement by the ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation around Venezuela with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a telephone conversation.



"In connection with Washington's proposal to hold bilateral consultations on Venezuelan issues, it is indicated that we are ready for this, but it is necessary to strictly follow the principles of the UN Charter, since only Venezuelans have the right to determine their future," the statement said.



On Thursday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt two competing draft resolutions on Venezuela, sponsored by the United States and Russia respectively.



Lavrov condemned Washington's threats against the legitimate Venezuelan leadership, which is "blatant interference" in Venezuela's internal affairs and a "flagrant violation" of international law.



Incitement and destructive external influence under the hypocritical pretext of rendering humanitarian aid has nothing to do with the democratic process, he said.



The two sides also agreed to continue contacts on international issues including Syria, Afghanistan and the

Russia is ready for consultations on the Venezuela crisis with the United States in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.According to a statement by the ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation around Venezuela with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a telephone conversation."In connection with Washington's proposal to hold bilateral consultations on Venezuelan issues, it is indicated that we are ready for this, but it is necessary to strictly follow the principles of the UN Charter, since only Venezuelans have the right to determine their future," the statement said.On Thursday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt two competing draft resolutions on Venezuela, sponsored by the United States and Russia respectively.Lavrov condemned Washington's threats against the legitimate Venezuelan leadership, which is "blatant interference" in Venezuela's internal affairs and a "flagrant violation" of international law.Incitement and destructive external influence under the hypocritical pretext of rendering humanitarian aid has nothing to do with the democratic process, he said.The two sides also agreed to continue contacts on international issues including Syria, Afghanistan and the Korean Peninsula , the statement said.