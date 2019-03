Pictured is Zhu Lieyu, a deputy to the second session of the 13th National People's Congress. Photo: Courtesy of Zhu Lieyu

Chinese drivers applying for a new or renewed license should be asked whether they want to join the organ donor registry, a deputy at the National People's Congress suggested, in an attempt to boost the number of potential donors.Zhu Lieyu, a lawyer from the Guoding Law Firm in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province and also a deputy to the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), told the Global Times that his proposal to this year's two sessions is to suggest that the country's transport management authorities ask if the driver's license applicants are willing to donate their organs.The two sessions refer to the annual meetings of China's top legislature NPC and top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.If the applicants agree, their driver's license will be marked with "organ donation volunteer" and once the volunteers encounter accidents and die, the license will be considered a letter of consent for donating organs, Zhu said.The suggestion comes amid a dire shortage of donated organs, especially for lungs and hearts in China. Despite a growing number of donations in recent years following the organ transplant reform, China's organ donation rate remains one of the lowest in the world.Statistics from the Ministry of Transport show over 63,000 people died in road accidents in 2016, ranking second in the world behind India, where 146,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2016, NDTV reported.

Superstition and bureaucracy leave 1.5 million waiting for organ donation File photo: Xinhua

If the country could acknowledge drivers' willingness to donate organs and encourage them to become donors, more lives will be saved in the future, Zhu stressed.Similar organ donor programs have been implemented in countries like the US.However, critics argued that the move could be the first step to turn organ donations into something compulsory.Some applicants are concerned that if they refuse to sign the consent letter, they could lose their license.Others claimed that signing the letter is ominous. "Every time I drive my car, the license reminds me of the possibility of losing my life," an applicant surnamed Dong told the Global Times.Zhu noted that volunteers can withdraw their willingness to donate their organs at any time. Moreover, if their relatives do not agree to donate their organs, no one can take the organs.China has seen an increasing number of volunteer donors. As of July, over 493,000 people have registered as a donor, according to data from the China Organ Donation Administrative Center.