A participant flies a kite during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

A participant flies a LED equipped kite at night during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

Various kites fly in the sky during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

A participant flies a cartoon-character-shaped kite during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

Various kites fly in the sky during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

Various kites fly in the sky during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

Kites and an airplane fly in the sky during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

Participants watch a kite flying in the sky during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

Various kites fly in the sky during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019.

Various kites fly in the sky during the 24th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival in Pasir Gudang, state of Johor, Malaysia, March 1, 2019. Participants from over 40 countries and regions took part in the kite competitions and the show during the five-day festival.

Colorful and unique kites from all around the world filled the skies over Pasir Gudang in Malaysia's southern state of Johor late on Friday as the 24th edition of the World Kite Festival kicks off.The five-day festival will see the participation of hundreds of kite enthusiasts.Among the highlights at the opening ceremony was a demonstration by a Chinese kite flying team who demonstrated an LED equipped stunt kite.Participants from around the world will participate in kite exhibitions and workshops, a traditional kite making competition, Malay kite-fighting competition as well as cultural shows and performances by local artists.Tan Xinbo, who led the Chinese team, said China had sent some of its best kite flyers to Malaysia, and will compete in various events during the festival.