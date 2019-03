China's railway police nab 5,747 ticket scalpers

China's railway police arrested 5,747 suspected ticket scalpers during the 40-day travel rush for the Spring Festival holiday, according to the railway police authority.



Police dealt with 5,393 ticket scalping cases during the period, which ended Friday, confiscating over 23,000 tickets and 77,000 fake tickets.



More than 14,000 fugitives have been seized during the railway police crackdown.