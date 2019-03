Puzzle

1 Sacha Baron Cohen journalist6 Bonkers10 Like a boring party14 Bring a smile to15 Arab ruler16 "The ___ Duckling"17 Vietnamese sandwich-cooking flame?19 Sleeper agent20 Poke tuna21 Fourth estate22 Awards for "Game of Thrones"23 Sounded, as bells25 Japan's region27 Dryer detritus29 Became ready to pick32 Nook35 Green piece?36 One of a pentagon's five37 Caramelly candies38 Crow call39 Play place?40 Pull an all-nighter41 "You've got mail" company42 Made lemonade out of lemons43 "Howdy, partners!"45 Consider46 Computer character drawings48 Chandler's "Duke of ___"52 Strike down, biblically54 It'll give you a leg up56 ___ double take57 Page with many authors58 Villas for villains?60 Actor Guinness61 Bulgarian's neighbor62 They're shown to newbies63 Common race length64 Author Kingsley65 Silence breakers' hashtag, or this puzzle's theme1 Kiddie lit elephant2 Malcolm X's Nebraska birthplace3 Altercation4 Cigarette residue5 Part-time worker6 Checkmate, say7 Not quite right8 Likely site of audience participation9 Three, in Italy10 Crash test phase?11 Narcissist12 Friend in battle13 Henna and others18 Goddess of peace22 Psychic's claim, briefly24 Conductor's baton during a dirge?26 Help28 Medicine tubes: Abbr.30 One of a cube's 1231 Monopoly card32 Eyebrow shape33 Old tales34 "American Idol" and congressional runner-up35 "Blueberries for ___" (picture book)38 Large stadium39 Take to court41 Boxer Laila42 "Hero" martial artist44 "A" playing card45 Cocktails, e.g.47 "Pong" console49 Bring to the screen, perhaps50 Bull-riding event51 Catch, as cows52 Try to hit53 Freeway sign unit55 Word for word?58 NYC subway initials59 Edgar Allan ___

Solution