Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Although you may have strong opinions about a particular subject, there is no point wasting your time arguing with someone who has already made up their mind. Your energies will be best spent elsewhere. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 7, 12, 17.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take care when chatting with others today. Putting things the wrong way could cause someone to completely shut down, making them no longer willing to listen to what you have to say. A job opportunity is coming your way. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



While you may wish the weekend was longer, it's time to get back to work. If you ignore your responsibilities, you will cause a huge amount of trouble for yourself and others. Money is about to get tight, so keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



After spending years devoting your energies to others, it's time to focus on yourself for a change. Think about where you want to be a year from now and then draw up a plan that will get you there. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



As much as you may want that shiny new toy, busting your budget to buy it will not be worth it in the slightest. Don't worry though, delayed satisfaction will make the day you finally buy it far sweeter. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



There is a reason that nagging sensation at the back of your mind won't go away. It's highly likely that your subconscious is trying to tell you something. It would be a good idea to listen. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Self-improvement will be achieved by taking on challenges that force you to push yourself to your limits. Do not back away from something just because it is difficult. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Issues at work may make things very difficult for you today. Do not allow these problems to ruin your day. A night on the town with friends will be the perfect remedy for those work blues. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



The stubborn nature that makes you want to grab onto things like a dog with a bone will prove to be a great asset at work. When everyone is ready to give up, you will be the only one who is still willing to fight on. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You do not always have to spend a ton of money to enjoy life. You may be surprised at how satisfying it is to just spend some time in a park, or just go for a quiet walk outside with that special someone. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although it can be frustrating to talk with someone who refuses to see reason, do not allow yourself to lose control of your temper. Any emotional outbursts will only make matters worse. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Life is meant to be lived, not watched from afar. Involve yourself in activities that will get you out and about today. There is plenty out there to explore if you are willing to get up off the couch. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although the thought of going it alone may make your stomach dance, do not let fear keep you from walking your own path. If you have courage, you can make your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭✭