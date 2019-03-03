More to Trump’s Japan visits than bonhomie

According to Kyodo News, US President Donald Trump is expected to be invited to Japan for about three days from May 26 to meet Crown Prince Naruhito after his planned accession to the throne. If realized, Trump would visit Japan twice in around a month, as he is also expected to attend the Group of 20 summit in Japan in late June. Frequent trips to Asia over a short period are time- and energy-consuming for the busy US leader, placing high demands on him. Such twin visits would be hard to realize if no strong desires were found in either side.



Trump is expected to be the first foreign state guest to meet new Emperor Naruhito. Tokyo hopes to take the chance to highlight the Japan-US alliance as the linchpin of its diplomacy.



It may also be prospective for Trump's domestic politics. Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne as emperor of Japan on May 1. There may be other foreign leaders meeting the new emperor before and after the Japan



Trump's twin visits might open up new prospects for Tokyo's relations with Moscow and Pyongyang, and help Trump flaunt Washington's alliance with Japan amid festering tensions with Europe. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has always emphasized Japan-Russia ties. He will undoubtedly be praised if a peace treaty over the long-lasting territorial disputes with Russia is signed. Nonetheless, to improve the prospects of signing a peace treaty with Russia, Japan needs to keep the US out of the way.



Meanwhile, the situation on the



According to media reports, Abe has nominated Trump for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, signaling Japan's need to keep the US in good humor for support in dealing with its ties with Russia and North Korea.



Cementing a close alliance with Japan can also help the US prove the cohesiveness of its global alliance. At the just-concluded Munich Security Conference, the US and Europe blamed each other, revealing cracks in US-Europe relations. Strained transatlantic ties will inevitably lead to doubts and criticism over Trump's diplomacy at home and abroad. Strengthening the alliance with Asia can alleviate the pressure on Trump to some extent.



Not long ago, Seoul signed a short-term agreement with Washington which boosts South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of American troops. Trump's twin visits to Japan, if realized, can further demonstrate the rock-solid stability of the US' alliance in Asia.



Through Trump's anticipated twin visits, Japan looks forward to lesser US pressure on bilateral economic and trade negotiations. Washington hopes to obtain new commitments from Japan and reap diplomatic dividends.



The Trump administration, vowing to reduce trade deficits with many countries including Japan, has threatened to restrict vehicle imports from Japan. On February 17, the US Department of Commerce submitted to Trump recommendations on the national security implications of imported automobiles and related products. The US president will announce his decision within 90 days.



However, the automobile industry is an important pillar of Japanese economy. Currently, there has been no significant progress in economic and trade negotiations between Tokyo and Washington. If US imposes import restrictions on Tokyo's automobile industry, Japan-US ties might suffer.



At the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President Mike Pence made no bones about showing his tough stance on China and Russia in areas such as nuclear weapons and technology, and asked European countries to pick sides on economic and security cooperation. Consequently, Japan has enough reasons to fear that Washington will exert the same type of pressure on Tokyo.



Abe is looking forward to easing strategic pressure from the US through Trump's visits; Trump also hopes a trade-off in pressure from a disobedient Europe by forcing Japan to make new commitments.



Trump's expected twin visits to Japan seem to be a manifestation of strengthening relations, but there are political undercurrents involved.



The author is associate professor of Niigata University, Japan, and senior fellow at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance, Beijing Foreign Studies University, China. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn



