Guangzhou internet court relying on 5G to proceed litigations

An internet court in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province recently relied on 5G technology to try a lawsuit.



The litigation involved a dispute over the rights to use a photograph, news agency xinhuanet.com reported on Sunday.



The defendant was sued over alleged infringement of the use of the photo on a WeChat account. Based on speedier transmission and low latency, which are hallmarks of 5G, a display screen was able to show the details of the photo clearly, which helped the judge come to a decision.



In the case, the hearing lasted one hour, and the defendant was fined 1,000 yuan ($149) for illicit use of the photo.



Deputy head of the court, Tian Hui, was quoted as saying that cloud computing and 5G networks can support 400-500 online trials simultaneously, and judges can set specific questions in the form of bullet-point screens for the parties to select, which can efficiently help to judge cases in which there are many plaintiffs, particularly in financial disputes.



In addition, 5G encryption technology can help protect the parties' privacy.



The internet court heard 1,575 cases from September 2018 to February 28, 2019, with most involving disputes over copyrights infringement or financial disputes which occurred online.





