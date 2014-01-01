Siberian shaman defends camel burning tradition

A Siberian shaman whose group slaughtered and burned five camels in a ceremony he said would "strengthen Russia" spoke out Thursday in defense of a ritual that horrified many.



The group, based in the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk, this month posted an online video showing the burning of chopped-up camels on an open-air pyre.



The video, which circulated widely before being removed from YouTube, prompted accusations of animal cruelty and sparked a rift in the shaman community.



The leader of the group said the ritual sacrifice on February 1 was part of traditional beliefs and is only held once every 300 years. "We must not disobey the gods," he said.



He insisted "the animals were killed humanely" since shamans view camels as sacred.



Shaman leader Dopchun-ool Kara-ool Tyulyushevich said the ritual was not true shamanism.



"They killed five camels. That's sadism. A shaman should love people, nature, animals and birds. But they don't love anyone," he said.



AFP

