AI portrait joins Warhol, Basquiat and Freud at London auction

A computer-generated portrait of a face that will change and mutate forever is among the works that went on display in London on Friday ahead of a major art auction next week.



While paintings by Lucian Freud, Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat and Roy Lichtenstein are likely to fetch some of the highest prices, "Memories of Passersby I" by German computer programmer Mario Klingemann is an eye-catcher.



"The first self-contained, generative work of AI (artificial intelligence) ever to appear on the market" produces a "never-ending real time stream of original art," said auction house Sotheby's.



Consisting of two screens wired to a computer housed in a retro-looking wooden case, the artwork generates a male-looking face on one side and a female-looking one on the other. Images are in the style of the Old Masters, but constantly and seamlessly changing.



"Memories of Passersby" will keep on generating portraits of non-existing people forever, Klingemann said.



It has an estimated price of $3,963 to $5,284, a snip if compared with some of the more traditional works on auction.



Reuters

