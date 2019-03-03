Tesla’s price cut ignites anger among Chinese buyers

Tesla buyers put banners at a store in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province over the weekend. Photo: Courtesy of Luweijuzi



Tesla's recent move to cut the selling prices of eight models has drawn strong criticism from Chinese buyers. While some users said on social networking platforms that "buying an electric car is even more thrilling than purchasing stocks," a few buyers also reportedly put up banners at the electric carmaker's stores to protest the price cuts, which they claimed had "infringed consumers' legal interests."

The move could also affect Tesla's sales in China this year, as some may adopt a "wait-and-see attitude" in the belief that further price cuts would be announced soon, industry insiders said.

"I received Tesla's Model X on February 25, and I only drove this car for five days before Tesla announced a price reduction of 174,300 yuan ($25,989.87). I'm probably the most unlucky new buyer ... That's unfair," a Weibo user named Luweijuzi complained in a post on his account.

The new buyer claimed that his actual loss because of the price cut was about 200,000 yuan, including tariffs, bank loan interest, insurance and sales taxes.