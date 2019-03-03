Diners meet partners in 'tricky' restaurant

A man and a woman toast after pressing a button to drop a plank. The restaurant in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province set up two rows of dining tables with planks in the middle, and singles can meet each other when they open the gear. Photo: VCG

A hot pot restaurant in Central China went viral on Chinese social media after the owner created a unique way for single diners to start their surprise date.The restaurant in Wuhan, Hubei Province allows single men and women to meet each other when they open the gear to put down the planks.A diner recorded the moment when the plank drops and the man opposite appears. After greeting each other, she with two friends and the man moved to a table for four to have hot pot together. The man then played a guitar and added the woman as a WeChat friend."I wanted to give single men and women a way to meet their partners," said restaurant owner. "Every two or three days a couple would succeed in dating," said.A netizen wrote: "Can I put the plank back if I don't like the opposite?"Pear Video