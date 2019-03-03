Chinese films reaching more Australian audiences: researcher

Despite the language barrier, Chinese films are reaching more Australian audiences with contemporary issues resonating with many people in the country, an Australian cinema researcher has said.



In recent years, Chinese cinema has grown in popularity in Australia, Professor Stephanie Hemelryk Donald, who is currently teaching at the University of New South Wales, told the Xinhua News Agency during the Chinese Film Week that ran in Sydney from Wednesday to Sunday.



However, despite establishing a presence at many urban multiplex theaters across the country, Chinese films remain a small portion of overall box-office takings, he said.



According to Donald, the reason for that discrepancy is simple - language.



"Particularly English speakers really like watching things in their home tongue," Donald explained.



Despite this, many films manage to bridge the language gap and there are many instances when Chinese films have achieved huge success with Australian audiences.



"There are genres which kind of can cross it. Often genres to do with martial arts and some of the more beautiful films, like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - those kind of films," Donald said.



When films do manage to appeal to Australian audiences, their aesthetic differences can actually help in reaching new audiences rather than pushing them away.



Certain Chinese films in the 1980s and 1990s, such as Raise the Red Lantern and Farewell my Concubine, struck a chord with Western audiences for their beauty and epic storytelling.



More recently, contemporary issues expressed in Chinese films are starting to resonate with Australians - 2019's sci-fi epic, The Wandering Earth, with its "planet in turmoil" plot, is currently at No.16 at the Australian box office.



Themes like environmental catastrophe can resonate strongly no matter where the films screen as, according to Donald, people's common concerns translate really well and the fear of a planet falling apart reflects a reality which every person now understands all too well.



Cinema's tendency to reflect the deepest issues of human experience and its unique ability to spread a message means that now, as much as ever, events like Chinese Film Week are important.



"I think it's important for all of us to get a much more nuanced understanding of what it means to be Australian today, what it means to be Chinese," Donald said, adding that what better way than through a film.





