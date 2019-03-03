Small city wants to play big in keeping Chinese culture thriving in US

The small US city of Millbrae in Northern California wants to create an opportunity for its residents, especially Asian-Americans, to know more about Chinese culture, Millbrae Mayor Wayne Lee said on Saturday.



Lee told the Xinhua News Agency that a parade and a market fair being held in the city center offered a good chance for the community to know each other better and have Chinese heritage continue to thrive in the city.



Thousands of Americans from local communities braced drizzling rain to watch the parade held in Millbrae, about 20 kilometers south of San Francisco, to celebrate the Chinese New Year.



"Though it's raining, a lot of people came up, and so we're just so happy that people were able to get together and enjoy each other's company and understand what Chinese culture is all about," he said.



Lee said this is the first time that Millbrae has resumed the traditional parade featuring Chinese heritage since it was suspended seven years ago.



Former Millbrae mayor Robert Gottschalk, who cosplayed as an emperor dressed in a yellow, dragon-decorated imperial robe from Chinese history, appeared at the market fair and greeted the visitors and peddlers with gung hay fat choy, which means "happy new year and good wealth" in Cantonese.



"There is a very large Chinese population living in Millbrae and this kind of event is really something you would like to do to celebrate all other cultures," he explained.



"We wanted more people to participate, particularly in the parade," Gottschalk added.



A Chinese-American peddler who had a booth at the market fair said he was excited to see the traditional celebration of Chinese culture return to the city.



"I want my kids to understand the Chinese culture and traditions at this event, because performances like the parade can allow them to personally experience what Chinese heritage is about," he said.



Millbrae is a quiet city in San Mateo county in Northern California whose population is about 42.8 percent Asian, according to official statistics from 2010.





