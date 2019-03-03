Performance season celebrating country’s 70th birthday brings best of the best to Beijing stages

A scene from stage drama Destiny Photo: Courtesy of Du Yu



A series of some of China's most outstanding performances will be staged in Beijing until March 31 as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.The performance season, which kicked off on Saturday night, includes 20 shows selected from two of China's art support projects: the National Stage Art Creating Support Project and China Ethnic Group Opera Inheriting Development Project.According to a press release from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the season will not only include performances featuring historical figures who devoted their lives to the founding of the country, but also some traditional operas and literature adaptations.To keep events affordable, ticket prices will go as low as 10 yuan ($1.49).