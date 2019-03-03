National Art Museum of China kicks off sculpture exhibition

A sculpture at the exhibition Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

Beijing's National Art Museum of China kicked off a new exhibition featuring sculptures from China's 56 ethnic groups on Saturday.An important part of a series of museum exhibitions marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the exhibition features more than 200 sculptures divided into three sections.According to the museum's curator Wu Weishan, each ethnic group in China has its own cultural treasures and characteristics. Through the various sculptures on display, visitors can better understand them.The exhibition is set to run until March 24.