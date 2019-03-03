Roger Federer reaches 100-title landmark

Roger Federer poses with his trophy after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday. Photo: VCG

Roger Federer described winning his 100th career title as a "special, magical" achievement on Saturday but the 37-year-old insists he won't obsess over passing Jimmy Connors' all-time men's record of 109.Federer reached the landmark with a ruthless 6-4, 6-4 dismantling of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championship final, his eighth trophy at the Gulf event.His 100th title comes 18 years after he captured his first in Milan.Federer, the winner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles, said that he's not particularly targeting the 109-mark of Connors."A lot of people always ask me about, 'Are you going to go for 109?'" said ­Federer. "To answer the question is not easy. Winning five matches in six days or five matches in five days, it takes a different type of fitness."You can play a great tournament, play a brutal semi, you get unlucky sometimes with the schedule, whatever it may be.Connors, who set his record during his glory years in the 1970s and 1980s, took to Twitter to congratulate the Swiss star."Welcome to the 'Triple Digit' tournament victory club @rogerfederer - I've been a bit lonely - glad to have the company," wrote the American.Federer, who remains a long way back from the all-time mark of 167 titles set in the women's game by Martina Navratilova, said that his two-decade longevity was key to the title century."It's a deep satisfaction, an immediate one. A lot of people always emphasize all the Slams, but I play on the ATP Tour. This is where I've won so many of them. Been around for so long," he added."I don't rest between Slams all the time, like people think I might be. I think this number proves that. I think that's why this was a very exciting week for me."The Swiss star will have little time to contemplate achieving yet another record with Indian Wells in California, next on the agenda for the first Masters of the season."I didn't come here expecting I was going to win, to be quite honest. I hadn't played since Australia," explained ­Federer who had been defeated by ­Tsitsipas in the fourth round at the ­Australian Open in January."I'm just happy on all fronts how my game has progressed, how well I played in the final, winning the eighth Dubai title, winning the 100th."So many magical things going on. I'm very, very happy right now."