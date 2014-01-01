Park shoots stunning 64 to win Women’s World Championship

Red-hot world No.2 Park Sung-hyun shot a stunning best-of-the-week round of eight-under-par 64 on Sunday to claim a two-stroke victory at HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.



The 25-year-old South Korean reeled in early leader Australian Minjee Lee by the turn and four birdies on a flawless back nine saw her finish the $1.5 million tournament at 15 under par with Lee back on 13-under after a three-under 69.



World No.3 Lee's challenge faltered after a bogey five on the 14th which handed Park a one-stroke lead that she extended with a further birdie on the 16th.



Tied for third on 11-under were South Korea's Ko Jin-young and Spain's Zahara ­Munoz, who both had final rounds of 69.



The 22-year-old Lee had started the day a shot behind overnight leader and world No.1 Ariya Jutanugarn but a birdie on the first gave her a share of the lead.



When Ariya found the ­water for a double bogey on the fourth, the Australian was out in front on her own - until Park started her charge.



A double-bogey seven on the 13th ended Ariya's challenge as the tournament settled into a shootout between Park and Lee.



Park had edged in front and a sealed the victory in style with a nerveless 25-foot (7.6-meter) putt on the 16th for a birdie four.





