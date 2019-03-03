Political adviser pushes for accelerating data security law

Photo represents the cyber security. Photo: VCG

A Chinese political adviser has called for speeding up the passage of a data security law.The proposal was made by Lian Yuming, head of the Global City Development Corporation Council, Beijing, who is also a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Lian Yuming, head of the Global City Development Corporation Council, Beijing, stands in the the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Cao Siqi / GT

Lian proposed to draft a data security law in 2018, and his suggestion was accepted by the Chinese government.In his 2019 proposal sent to the Global Times on Sunday, Lian said the data security law was only listed as the 62nd in the legislative plan of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislature."It is not compatible with the importance and urgency of the data security issue," Lian wrote.Although China has had several laws such as the Cyber Security Law and Criminal Law to protect data security, the country needs another specific law to define data ownerships and rights, as well as to formulate principles of data use and regulate cross-border jurisdiction, analysts said.Lian noted that the General Data Protection Regulation implemented by European Union members since May 2018 is impacting how other countries draft their data security laws, which is why China must accelerate its legislative process and adapt to the international environment.Data security around the world is under threat. For example, data leaks hit 87 million Facebook users in April 2018 and about 500 million personal data in the booking system of Starwood Hotels were stolen in November 2018, media reported.A report from the Internet Society of China shows that 688 million Chinese netizens suffered financial losses because of personal information leaks in 2016, the Xinhua News Agency reported in December 2018.