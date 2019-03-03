Syrian army prepares for battle against last rebel bastion in Idlib

The Syrian army is preparing for launching a campaign to eradicate ultra-radical rebels from the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel bastion in Syria, a pro-government newspaper said on Sunday.



The preparations of the Syrian army have caused confusion among the militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the umbrella group of the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, which controls Idlib, according to al-Watan newspaper.



This situation has been coupled with a state of lawlessness in Idlib where assignations and explosions are on the rise.



The report said that 50 people were killed and wounded over the past two days in Idlib as a result of the deteriorating security situation.



The report said that the Syrian army is serious about launching the campaign as the army is targeting the supply routes of the HTS and bringing in reinforcement to the frontlines.



Turkey and Russia brokered a deal in last September to impose a demilitarized zone in Idlib and its surrounding areas. However, the deal wasn't fully implemented as the HTS was supposed to withdraw from the zone but it didn't.



On the contrary, the HTS expanded and controlled the entire Idlib area.



Throughout the last couple of years, Idlib has emerged as the main destination and stronghold for the rebels fleeing other parts of Syrian through deals or surrender.



Idlib is also of strategic significance as it shares a border area with Turkey in the north and neighbors the coastal province of Latakia, the hometown of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



Notably, the namesake capital city of Idlib lies close to the international road linking the capital Damascus with the northern province of Aleppo.



Idlib is home to around 3.5 million people, including those who evacuated other Syrian areas after the surrender of rebels.

