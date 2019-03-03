Hebei procuratorate defends parents who killed intruder

Female teachers in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region learn arrest techniques from a Chinese People's Armed Police detachment on April 9, 2016. They were taught how to kick, beat, throw and grapple attackers in order to raise the self-defense awareness. Photo: CFP

A local procuratorate in North China's Hebei Province released an announcement on Sunday, ruling that a pair of parents who killed an intruder out of self-defense is legit, and that it would not press homicide charges against them.According to Article 20 of China's Criminal Law, both Wang Xinyuan and Zhao Yinzhi who involved in the case legitimately defended themselves against Wang Lei, said the People's Procuratorate of Laiyuan County in Hebei on its website on Sunday.Citing Article 177 of the Criminal Procedure Law, the procuratorate said that it found no criminal liability in Wang and Zhao, and has decided not to prosecute them, the statement said.The investigations were filed with the indictment of the two persons, who were previously suspected of intentional homicide by the local police on October 17, 2018.The intruder Wang Lei, 26, who had forced Zhao's daughter to date him after working together in a restaurant in Beijing, started to harass and threaten her and her family after being rejected.Wang Lei took two fruit knives and crowbars into the yard of Zhao's home and attacked her family at 11pm on July 11, 2018, before Zhao's family, including the daughter, retaliated and killed him after fierce fighting.The intruder suffered multiple wounds in the head, neck, shoulders and arms, which was consistent with his head injury and hemorrhagic shock.After the intruder was killed, the couple and their daughter have been detained by local police. On February 24, the local public security bureau decided not to pursue the daughter's criminal responsibility and set her free."Safeguarding legitimate rights and home security is the inviolable right of citizens," People's Daily said on the result on its Sina Weibo account on Sunday.