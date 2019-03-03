Pakistani FM calls for diplomacy

Shah Mahmood Qureshi: ‘We do not desire war with India’

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saturday that issues between Pakistan and India should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels.



Qureshi made the remarks while addressing a press conference in the country's eastern city of Lahore.



He said as a democratic country, Pakistan believed in resolving issues with India through dialogue as diplomacy should be the first line of defense rather than the military.



"Peace is our priority and we do not desire war with India," said Qureshi, adding that Pakistan is actively taking steps to de-escalate and defuse the situation.



Indian police said Saturday that three civilians were killed while three others wounded in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops on Line of Control (LoC) dividing the disputed Kashmir region.



The skirmish broke out Friday evening and continued for hours in frontier Poonch district, about 180 kilometers southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, according to a senior police official posted in Poonch.



The heavy shelling triggered panic in nearby villages, according to locals.



Meanwhile, the Pakistani army said Saturday that two civilians were killed and two others injured along the LoC in the past 24 hours.



An army statement said Indian troops undertook to fire along the LoC in Hotspring, Tatta Pani and Jandrot Sectors where India also "deliberately targeted civil population."



"Pakistan Army troops gave a befitting response by targeting Indian posts," said the statement from Inter-Services Public Relations, the army media, adding the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy "continue to be alert and vigilant."



Tensions escalated between Islamabad and New Delhi following a suicide attack on Indian security personnel in Indian-administered Kashmir on February 14, which killed over 40 paramilitary troopers.



On Tuesday India claimed its warplanes struck a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad group in northwest Pakistan, which is blamed by New Delhi for the attack.



In what might be seen as a tit-for-tat action, the Pakistan army said its air force bombed Indian targets in Indian-administered Kashmir.





