Europe forges ahead with 5G

A man takes a photo of a 5G-empowered patrol vehicle on February 25 at the MWC19, in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT





Imagine a robot that's smarter than you and can solve a Rubik's cube in three minutes, virtual reality glasses that enable you to enjoy immersive experiences in video gaming or a simulated live event that can be manipulated from a far distance.



5G, the fifth generation of mobile wireless technologies, is the most promising technology for the coming years.



With super fast speed, higher capacity and lower latency, it took center stage at the recent MWC Barcelona 2019 (MWC19), formerly the Mobile World Congress, the industry's biggest annual event. This year it attracted over 100,000 attendees from over 200 countries and regions.



"5G is coming" and "5G is on" were the most commonly heard sentences at the event.



As a revolutionary technology, it is expected to unlock business potential and herald an age of invention, according to industry representatives.



"5G will be a reality in 2019," Claudia Nemat, from the board of technology and innovation of Deutsche Telekom told a press conference during the event.



The major carrier in Europe has already installed 150 5G antennas in six European countries, which is also the first interim conclusion of Deutsche Telekom on their 5G roadmap for Europe, she said, noting that testing for the new technology is already in full swing. "And that's on the road and not in the lab."



At this year's 5G party, both Huawei Technologies and Samsung Electronics unveiled 5G smartphones, seeking to dazzle consumers with genuine all-screen, bezel-less features showcasing the game-changing innovation.



The latest gadgets helped 5G dominate the discussions at the MWC19, many of which focused on how far would 5G be used in daily lives and what role the Chinese company Huawei is playing in accelerating the massive network deployment needed to roll out the new technology.



Use cases ready



At a stand demonstrating Korea Telecom's intelligent video security service GiGA Eyes, 5G-connected cameras can scan and capture images of a visitor and then analyze them simultaneously with faster speed and lower latency.



"It can be deployed in factories or at construction sites to check automatically if workers are wearing safety equipment before they start work," a showroom guide said.



A smart vehicle displayed at Qualcomm's booth was equipped with facial-scanning sensors and voice assistance.



With its upcoming 5G chipsets, the US firm also offered quick looks to more use cases in logistics, consumer products and so on.



European carriers have been actively working for years in advancing 5G standards and rolling out networks, as the technology is described by the European Commission as one of the most critical building blocks of the digital economy and society in the next decade.



5G networks in Europe are expected to provide coverage to almost three-quarters of the region's population by 2025 and Europe is set to become the world's third-largest 5G market behind the Asia-Pacific and North America by this point, the industry organization GSMA said in a report released in September 2018.



Carriers such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Sunrise operating in Europe have showcased their strengths to achieve 5G goals.



With a black van decorated with a 5G logo and the picture of city skyline of Barcelona, Vodafone deployed 5G sites with commercial spectrums to build the 5G network in the city center during the MWC19, giving people a taste of the next generation of wireless technology with a 1.7 Gdps experience.



Santiago Tenorio, head of network strategy at Vodafone, also played a real-time demo of a 5G call over the Vodafone 5G network ahead of the MWC19, with the latest Huawei foldable smartphone, the Mate X.



"This was the first call from a 5G smartphone, with a download speed of one gigabyte in three seconds, super fast," an industry observer surnamed Huang who witnessed the demo, told the Global Times.



Hundreds and thousands of base stations will be shipped worldwide, major cities in China will be covered, and countries like South Korea, Switzerland and Japan are quickly catching up, or probably leaping ahead, he said.



"It's getting closer and closer, we can say 5G is coming."



Role of Chinese players



Shenzhen-based tech giant Huawei, the largest innovation-driven equipment vendor, has become a driving force for 5G advancement in Europe.



Although Huawei faces political pressure from the US, it is still under the spotlight at the event, and many recognized its involvement in the future of transmission technology.



Major European carriers including Deutsch Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica did not object to Huawei's engagement in 5G in the region, opposing the rhetoric of the Trump administration. The US has been pressuring its major allies to drop Huawei products in 5G deployment, citing security concerns over the Chinese company.



Swiss carrier Sunrise said Friday that it will launch commercial 5G services in the country this month by cooperating with Huawei. Huawei, along with its rivals Nokia and Ericsson, are the three biggest telecom equipment vendors, which form the backbone of 5G networks.



"I think they'll [Huawei] be one of the first companies… doing the best in 5G," Bahar Eroglu, an employee of Telefonica Germany, told the Global Times.



As Huawei has always been a frontrunner in innovation, the company will not miss the opportunity to lead in the new wireless technologies, she said.



Besides providing products and solutions, the Chinese company has been working with local companies to explore 5G scenarios in Europe.



"At a port where divers used to repair vessels, now we can send robots to do the job and control them remotely, as low latency of 5G networks enables spontaneous reaction," Thomas Miao, CEO of Huawei Italy, told the Global Times.



The firm has teamed up with Italian carriers such as Telecom Italia and Fastweb to begin 5G trials in the country, and it has seen about 25 use scenarios across 11 industries, he said. For instance, the Italian cities of Bari and Matera will be among the first "5G cities" in Europe using innovative services with the support of Huawei technologies.



Long journey



Although industry representatives in Europe are excited for the future technology, many are debating the business outlook for 5G, as the LTE (4G) mobile phone network has not fully covered the region yet.



How to maximize the return on the heavy investment in new infrastructure and networks still remains an open question. In China, the government has a clear strategy, and "here it is all driven by private industries, network operators, or others," Walter Haas, chief technology officer of Huawei Germany, told the Global Times.



As Germany does not have many big metropolitan areas and some could expand network capacity with existing networks, the industry will not see full scale 5G coverage due to high cost and limited demand, he noted.



"What we will see in Germany might be some pilot cities taking on 5G networks, but a larger deployment over the country is a long-term approach," he added.



