China's A-share market sees overseas net capital inflow for 9 weeks

China's A-share market has seen continous net capital inflow from overseas investors in the past nine weeks, the Securities Times reported Sunday.



Since the beginning of the year, money from Hong Kong and international capital invested in bourses on the Chinese mainland through the stock connect programs amounted to 124.1 billion yuan (about 18.52 billion US dollars), the newspaper said.



Last week, the A-shares attracted a net inflow of 12 billion yuan from overseas investors. The overseas capital mainly went to industries including the nonferrous metals, construction and refurbishing and automobiles.



China's stock market is likely to see an inflow of foreign capital totaling about 600 billion yuan this year, Fang Xinghai, deputy head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, predicted in January.

