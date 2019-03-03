BRI brings economic development, hope for future to participants: CPPCC spokesperson

A general view of Gwadar port in Gwadar, Pakistan on October 4, 2017 Photo: VCG

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has brought development and hope to participants, instead of being a "debt trap" or "regional hegemonism," a spokesperson said on Saturday.China's investments in related countries and regions mainly went into infrastructure projects, which will facilitate local development in the long term, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told a news conference.The debt problems of some developing countries reflect complicated historical reasons, he said. "It's totally ungrounded calling the Belt and Road Initiative a 'debt trap'," Guo said.The initiative has promoted local economic development and been welcomed by more and more economies along the BRI route, Guo said, noting that more than 100 countries and regions and international organizations had actively supported and participated in the BRI by the end of last year.China upholds peace and cooperation as well as the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits when promoting development of the initiative, he said. The initiative has won the support and acclaim of leaders and the public in participating economies, Guo said."The initiative has nothing to do with 'regional hegemonism'," Guo said. "With the initiative progressing, China is winning more and more friends."China is willing to work with other countries in lifting the initiative's development to a new level, according to Guo.