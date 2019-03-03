AI company makes breakthrough Re ID for public security

A visitor at the booth of CloudWalk at CES ASIA in Shanghai in June 2018 File photo: VCG

An artificial intelligence (AI) start-up in China has made major breakthroughs in the development of person Re-identification (Re ID) technology, which enables users to search, recognize and track a person's location via clothing, hairstyles and posture as captured by different cameras without the need for facial images.Such technology is an extension and supplement of AI facial recognition technology.The AI start-up, CloudWalk, has so far applied it in different industries including security and protection, transportation and finance.Specifically in the public security system, the Re ID technology could help police officers integrate data in facial recognition and body images so as to "strengthen the tracking ability and deepen the application capacity of public security videos," said a statement CloudWalk sent to the Global Times over the weekend.CloudWalk has cooperated widely with China's public security departments in different regions to provide facial recognition technology support to supervise and capture criminal suspects.The company has also "played a vital role in the security and protection work" in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.The Re ID technology it developed has broken three world records including mean average precision and rank-1 accuracy, CloudWalk said. Meanwhile, the speed of the core algorithm of the Re ID technology has improved about 10 times compared with last year.