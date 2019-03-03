More brands risk boycott after Canada approves Huawei CFO's extradition process

Chinese customers visit Tim Hortons' first shop opened in Shanghai in February. Photo: VCG

Several brands based in Canada face a backlash and potential boycotts by Chinese customers after Canada's Department of Justice granted authority on Friday to proceed with the extradition procedure of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of China's technology giant Huawei, on Friday.Chinese customers reacted strongly after the statement was issued, and many said they would not consider buying products from Canadian brands. Some of the brands now engulfed in their rage include the winter clothing manufacturer company Canada Goose, the café chain brand Tim Hortons and athletic apparel retailer Lululemon.Meng was detained in Vancouver on December 1, 2018, and she has been under house arrest at the request of the US. Meng will face prosecution and trial in the US if ultimately extradited.According to Canada's Department of Justice, the decision was a result of "diligent review of evidence" and was in accordance with its "constitutional principles of fairness and due process."However, people in China do not seem to buy the rhetoric, as ire was sparked online and offline, raising suspicions that the decision was far from independent and free from political interference.The decision has also triggered a round of boycotts against many of Canada's most popular brands.On the official account of Canada Goose on Sino Weibo, a considerable number of comments were in response to the latest update on Meng's case.Under its latest post about a marketing event in Beijing, the most liked comments included people saying "boycott Canadian brands!" and "You should just close down."One user wrote under another post: "Release Meng Wanzhou first," to which another user said "The down jackets in China are of decent quality, I don't know why people are bothering buying from Canada Goose."Lu Zhenwang, an analyst specializing in e-commerce, told the Global Times the reaction from China's citizens were a normal response to the current political issues. If tension worsens, the brand could be more seriously hit and even more Canadian brands could be affected."Canada Goose is hit hard partly because it is one of the most recognizable Canadian brands in China. Other Canadian brands that are less associated with their home country in their brand names might also be affected once people realize where they are from," Lu said.Hu Xiao, a postgraduate student in Shanghai, told the Global Times that she will not consider visiting the newly opened Tim Horton café in central Shanghai, although she had been looking forward to it before its opening."I was kind of looking forward to it because the store would be its first outlet in China, but now it has lost its charm to me because the Canadian government was like a clown and what it did was totally unfair," Hu said. "Besides, there are plenty of alternatives anyway, so it wouldn't matter to me personally."Li Yujia, a student in Beijing, also told the Global Times that whether a brand is Canadian is now a consideration when she purchases products. As someone who practices yoga regularly, she said she has heard about Lululemon's yoga leggings and has been considering buying them, but now she is less inclined to do so, knowing about the decision made by the Canadian government.Amid the initial controversy over Meng's arrest late last year, Canada Goose's share price fell 15.89 percent during December 4-7.As of last Friday, Lululemon's share price was $151.38 and Tim Hortons Inc was $23.16.