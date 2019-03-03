China makes filing lawsuits easier

Chinese courts nationwide have registered about 64.9 million cases since a registration system was introduced to ease filing procedures in 2015, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People's Court (SPC).



The on-the-spot case registration rate exceeded 95 percent, said the paper titled "Judicial Reform of Chinese Courts."



Chinese courts changed their filing procedure from accreditation to registration in May 2015. Unlike the previous practice of examining cases before they were filed, cases can be accepted by courts immediately as long as they meet basic requirements.



The courts have also diversified case filing routines and promoted online case filing to make lawsuit filing more convenient, the white paper said.



As of the end of 2018, 3,044 courts nationwide had introduced online case filing service, and 2.38 million cases had been filed online.

