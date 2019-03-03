CPPCC starts annual session

The 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee kicks off its annual meeting on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, marking the start of this year's two sessions - the annual meetings of the CPPCC and the National People's Congress, China's top legislature - the most important annual political event in China. Photo: VCG

New progress

New priority

China's top political advisory body said Sunday that it has played a positive role and offered valuable input to the country's social and economic development over the past year and will continue to rally unity and support for the country this year, as it faces many challenges.The 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened its annual meeting at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing, marking the start of this year's two sessions - the annual meetings of the CPPCC and the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature - the most important annual political event in China.Addressing the opening ceremony, Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said the body has made "new progress" in taking on its responsibility of making suggestions to the government and building consensus for major policy goals."We gave full play to the CPPCC's role as a body dedicated to consultation and carried out our dual responsibility of offering suggestions and building consensus," Wang told more than 2,000 members of the CPPCC National Committee in the televised speech.Specifically, Wang said, the CPPCC National Committee focused on three areas of work in 2018: studying President Xi Jinping's thought on improving the CPPCC's work, Party building within the CPPCC system and improving the quality and efficiency of CPPCC work."We shifted our focus on what we did and how much we did to what is the result of our work," he said.The CPPCC, whose members include government officials, members of other political parties in China, business leaders and other celebrities, plays an advisory or a think tank role to the government. CPPCC members bring proposals for areas they have expertise, including education, technology and economic policies.In 2018, CPPCC National Committee members submitted 5,571 proposals and 4,567 were assigned to 165 responsible government agencies to address, according to Su Hui, vice chairwoman of the CPPCC National Committee. As of February 20, 99.2 percent were resolved, she said in an address at the opening ceremony."With the efforts of all sides, the results of the proposals have been adopted effectively and played an important function of serving policies and pushing for work," she said, adding the proposals were mostly focused on the country's three battles against major risks, poverty and pollution as well as promoting high-quality growth."This year's CPPCC work report was very pragmatic. It includes a very vivid description of specific things. There were no empty words," Xu Ziqiang, a member of the CPPCC National Committee from Central China's Hunan Province, told the Global Times on Sunday after the opening ceremony. "For me, the most important thing is for our proposals to be implemented and take effect."To continue to improve the quality of the proposals of CPPCC members and the efficiency of implementing the proposals will be one of the top priorities this year, Wang said.As the country faces challenges, this year's top priority will be helping the government achieve a moderately prosperous society in all aspects - the first centenary goal of the country, he added."At the moment, the task of reaching a moderately prosperous society is so heavy, contradictions, risks and challenges are so many, demands of different interests are so complicated. It is unprecedented," Wang said, adding that all CPPCC members' proposals this year will focus on the CPC and the government's central goals."The basic challenge is implementing the vision laid out in the 19th CPC National Congress, how to transition to high quality growth, how to transition well-being and in the shorter-term challenge is how to maintain macroeconomic stability during that transition," Ben Bingham, China country director at the Asian Development Bank who was invited to observe the CPPCC session, told the Global Times.The Chinese economy continues to face downward pressure and a worsening external environment including an ongoing trade war with the US. Apart from economic woes, the country is also battling pollution and poverty.CPPCC members struck a confident note on Sunday."I think if we all do our jobs and unite behind the leadership, we will be successful," Wei Shizhong, a member of the CPPCC National Committee from Central China's Henan Province, told the Global Times, "and our job is to offer some suggestions for the country and help better implement these policies."