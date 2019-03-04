Xu, Wang claim aerials World Cup trophies

The 2018/19 FIS freestyle ski aerials World Cup wrapped up at Shimao Lotus Mountain in China on Sunday, as the most decorated local skier Xu Mengtao stormed to her third consecutive and fifth in total aerials World Cup trophy.



The men's trophy was won by another Chinese athlete Wang Xindi, as the 23-year-old finished the season by leading the World Cup standings for the first time.



Xu Mengtao went into the season's last individual competition with a 70-point advantage over second-ranked Xu Sicun on the overall standings. The 29-year-old kept her great form, collecting 101.16 points to win the title.



"It was my third consecutive and fifth trophy of my career," the Sochi 2014 runner-up Xu Mengtao said, "The record in the history was five, now I'm one of them."



Ashley Caldwell of the United States took the second place with 93.41 and another home skier Xu Sicun finished 3.01 points less to rank the third.



Xu Sicun, 26, also set her personal best this season with a second-placed overall ranking after all five competitions. Australia's veteran Laural Peel was on the third place.



On the men's side, Chinese young skier Sun Jiaxu came in hot to win his back-to-back title with 123.90 points, edging Noe Roth of Switzerland by 0.89. Belarus' Anto Kushinir placed third with 121.72.



"This weekend meant a lot to me. Winning two titles in two days, I have never expected that," Sun said.



Despite his fourth-place finish on Sunday, China's Wang still pocketed his career first overall trophy since Russian duo of Maxim Burov and Stanislav Nikitin are competing at the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.



Sun moved into the second place on the overall standings with two victories in the last two competitions while Kushinir also raised his ranking to third.



The 19-year-old Sun was also awarded as the best men's rookie. His Chinese compatriot Shao Qi, 17, won the women's award.

