Tencent initiates social practice program for youth in Greater Bay Area

Chinese internet giant Tencent has announced the initiation of a social practice program for middle school students in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to boost communication and broaden horizons of the youth.



The program will provide young people in the area with opportunities to attend social practice campaigns including study tours, seminars, workshops and exhibitions sponsored or hosted by renowned enterprises and higher education institutions for free.



The program is in line with the Chinese government's requirement on enhancing communication and exchange among youth in the area, as illustrated in the Greater Bay Area's outline development plan unveiled on Feb. 18.



In accordance with a document about the program, Tencent will partner with more than 20 enterprises and institutions for the program and the program get started in May.



It is expected that the program will benefit more than 10,000 middle school students in the area in the forthcoming three years, according to the document.

