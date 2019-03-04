Conclusion of US-S.Korea military exercises to save money, reduce tensions: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US latest decision to conclude its military exercises with South Korea aims to save money and reduce tensions with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The Pentagon said on Saturday that the United States and South Korea have decided to conclude the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle series of exercises, which the DPRK had denounced a dress rehearsal for northward invasion, and have been "very expensive" and "provocative" "war games" in Trump's view.
Trump tweeted on Sunday that "the reason I do not want military drills with South Korea is to save hundreds of millions of dollars for the US for which we are not reimbursed."
"That was my position long before I became President," he noted. "Also, reducing tensions with North Korea
at this time is a good thing!"
The combined forces of the United States and South Korea have annually staged springtime war games from March to April, including the Key Resolve command post exercise and the Foal Eagle field training drill.
Trump and DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un concluded their second summit in Hanoi last week without reaching an agreement. Nevertheless, the White House said the two leaders had "very good and constructive meetings" and discussed various ways to "advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts."
Trump and Kim had their first summit in Singapore last June, when they promised to build new bilateral relations and work toward a "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
."
After the second summit, Trump said the United States would stop war games with South Korea "unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should."