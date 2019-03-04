China wins 3 titles at "Kolov - Petrov" int'l wrestling tournament in Bulgaria

China took two individual gold medals and one team title at the 57th edition of "Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov" international wrestling tournament, which ended in the Danube city of Ruse on Sunday.



Pang Qianyu defeated Vinesh Vinesh of India 9-2 in the final of women's 53kg category, while China's second gold medal went to Rong Ningning, who beat Grace Jacob Bullen of Norway 8-0 in women's 57kg category.



Meanwhile, China won the women's wrestling team title with 112 points, followed by Ukraine (92 points), and the United States (77 points).



In addition, Paliha Paliha, Walihan Sailike and Qian Haitao took silver medals in the women's 76kg and men's Greco-Roman 60kg and 82kg respectively.



Five other Chinese wrestlers took bronze medals, including Pei Xingru and Yan Chuchu in women's 62kg and 72kg, and Tuo Erbatu, Zhang Hujun and Na Junjie in men's Greco-Roman 63kg, 72kg and 87kg respectively.



The four-day competition brought together 540 athletes in freestyle, Greko-Roman style and women wrestling from 46 countries and regions.

