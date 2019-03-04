Scenery of Tayun Mountain after snowfall in NW China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/4 9:30:25

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows the scenery of ancient architectural complex on the main peak of Tayun Mountain after a snowfall in Chaiping Township, Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows the scenery of the Tayun Mountain after a snowfall in Chaiping Township, Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows the scenery of ancient architectural complex on the main peak of Tayun Mountain after a snowfall in Chaiping Township, Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows the scenery of ancient architectural complex on the main peak of Tayun Mountain after a snowfall in Chaiping Township, Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows the scenery of the Tayun Mountain after a snowfall in Chaiping Township, Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows the scenery of ancient architectural complex on the main peak of Tayun Mountain after a snowfall in Chaiping Township, Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus