People go outside to enjoy scenery of flowers in many parts of China

Tourists enjoy the scenery of cole flowers in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Qu Mingbin)

Tourists take pictures of plum blossoms at a park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

A couple pose for a wedding photo beside cole flower fields at Gonghe Village of Longshan Township in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Wu Jibin)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a park in Gaoxin District of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Yang Dong)

A tourist takes pictures at a park in Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a park in Gaoxin District of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Yang Dong)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of cole flowers in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of cole flowers at Yuewan Village of Gongcheng Township in Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Zheng Zhimin)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a park in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2019. People go outside to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Long Linzhi)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows tourists visiting the Meihuashan (Plum Blossom Hill) scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. People go out to enjoy the scenery of flowers in blossom as temperature rises in many parts of China in early spring. (Xinhua/Su Yang)