Chinese prosecutors increase efficiency in public-letter replies

Chinese prosecutors have taken efforts to ensure letters from the public are replied to in a timely and efficient fashion, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).



Since January, the SPP has required prosecuting agencies at all levels across the country to finish procedural replies to letters about charges and appeals within seven days of receiving them, said Xu Xiangchun, a senior prosecutor with the SPP.



Procuratorates with jurisdiction must finish handling involving cases or replying with results and halt petitions and appeals within three months, Xu said on the weekend.



The system for dealing with petitions online is being upgraded. There will higher efficiency in handling letters, and a stronger track will be kept over letters and their handling.



The SPP receives 180,000 letters from the public annually on average.

