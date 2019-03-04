China's limited defense spending poses no threat to any other country: spokesperson

China's limited defense spending, which is for safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, poses no threat to any other country, a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's national legislature said Monday.



"Whether a country is a military threat to others or not is not determined by its increase in defense expenditure, but by the foreign and national defense policies it adopts," said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, at a press conference.

