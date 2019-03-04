China hopes DPRK, US to continue talks, stick to political solution

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/4 12:48:18
China hopes the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States will continue talks and stick to political solution which is key to resolving the Korean Peninsular issue, a spokesperson said Monday.

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, described the recent meeting between the DPRK and US leaders in Hanoi as "constructive".

Zhang expressed the hope for the DPRK and the United States to keep good faith, remain patient, and continue to engage in talks toward the right direction to seek further progress.

