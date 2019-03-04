Xi congratulates Buhari on re-election as Nigerian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as Nigerian president.



In the message dated March 1, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations and would like to work with Buhari to continuously lift Sino-Nigerian strategic partnership to higher levels by implementing the outcomes of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to better benefit the two countries and their people.



Buhari, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress party, won the presidential election last week securing 55.6 percent of the votes.

