Shanghai market rises above 3,000 points in Monday morning session

On Monday morning, the Shanghai market surged above the psychological level of 3,000 points, the first time in more than half a year.



The last time the Shanghai market stood above 3,000 points was on June 15, 2018.



As of the close of the morning session on Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index surged by 2.64 percent, or 79.02 points, to 3,073 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose by 3.86 percent, or 353.48 points, to 9,521.13 points.



The ChiNext board surged by an astonishing 4.71 percent on Monday morning.



A total of 115 stocks rose by 10 percent, with livestock and media stocks leading the rally.



In several stock-related WeChat discussion groups, investors celebrated the above-3,000 points stock rally and expressed optimism for positive future trends in Chinese mainland stocks.



Mainland stocks have rebounded since the beginning of 2019. In the week that ended Friday, the Shanghai market rose by 6.77 percent, while the Shenzhen market rose 5.97 percent.



Mainland markets are trending up as overseas capital continues to pour into A-share markets in response to steps China has taken to open up its financial sector. Global index provider MSCI announced Friday it would increase Chinese onshore A shares within its market index by raising the inclusion factor from five to 20 percent in three steps.



Capital market reforms are also in progress, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday releasing trial management measures on companies' registration on the science and innovation board.



Global Times

