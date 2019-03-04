Cooperation best option for China, US: spokesperson

Cooperation is the best option for China and the United States while a confrontational relationship would serve neither side's interests, a spokesperson said Monday.



Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, said at a press conference that it is natural for China and the United States to have differences, but it does not necessarily lead to confrontation, adding that the interests of the two countries are deeply intertwined.



China stays committed to developing a relationship with the United States to realize non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and at the same time China stays firm in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, Zhang said.

