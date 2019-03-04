Hype of China products security risks not fair, moral: spokesperson

The behavior of playing up the security risks in Chinese products by some US officials is interference in economic activities by political means, a spokesperson for the annual session of China's top legislature said Monday.



It is against the rules of the World Trade Organization, and disrupts international market order based on fair competition, a typical practice of double standards that is neither fair nor moral, said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, at a press conference.

