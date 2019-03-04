China to legislate on personal information protection, AI: spokesperson

China plans to make a personal information protection law, in a bid to fight against improper collection, abuse and leak of citizen's personal information, a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's top legislature said Monday.



Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), said at a press conference that the NPC Standing Committee will also work on a number of laws relevant to artificial intelligence (AI).

