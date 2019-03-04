China to draft law on export management, control

China is looking to draft a law on the management and control of export, in a bid to enhance the legislation on national security and social governance, a spokesperson with the national legislature told a press briefing Monday.



Laws in areas such as data security and biosecurity will also be drafted, according to Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, which will open Tuesday.



The laws are to improve the country's capacity for forestalling and fending off security risks, he said.

