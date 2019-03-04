Press conference on agenda of session and work of NPC held in Beijing

Zhang Yesui (C), spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), answers questions about the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A journalist asks questions during a press conference on the agenda of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Yesui (C), spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference on the agenda of the session and the work of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. The second session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)