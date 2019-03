International cat exhibition held in Zagreb, Croatia

A Chartreux cat is seen at an international cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

Two Ragdoll cats are seen at an international cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

A Bengal cat is seen at an international cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

A cat is seen at an international cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

A judge examines a cat at an international cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

A woman holds her Oriental shorthair cat with trophy at an international cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

